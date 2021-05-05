Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Bill.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 9,064 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,631,882.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,189.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,057 shares of company stock valued at $24,781,275 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BILL opened at $146.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.27. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.64.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.