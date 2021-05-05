Bill.com (BILL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts expect Bill.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BILL opened at $146.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.64. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $3,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,691.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,057 shares of company stock valued at $24,781,275. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

