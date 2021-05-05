BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.72

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.72 and last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 59909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 201,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after buying an additional 93,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

