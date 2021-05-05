Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BGFV opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,394 shares in the company, valued at $365,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,514 shares in the company, valued at $456,794.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,658 shares of company stock worth $2,215,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

