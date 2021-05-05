B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.31. 618,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.