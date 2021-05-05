Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.80

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.80 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is 88.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,415,000.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

