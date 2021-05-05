Berenberg Bank Upgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to “Hold”

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.53. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $215.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

