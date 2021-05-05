Berenberg Bank Upgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to “Hold”

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.
Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.53. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $215.30.
In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
