Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Berenberg Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,517.27 ($59.02).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,226.13 ($55.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,091.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,265.04. The company has a market capitalization of £111.06 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In related news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

