Bender Robert & Associates Has $7 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,306.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,191.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1,922.44. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

