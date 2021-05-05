Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Shares of BELFA opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $215.66 million, a P/E ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

