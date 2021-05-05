Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BELFA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. 2,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618. The company has a market cap of $215.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.25). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

