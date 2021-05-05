Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,311.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,255.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3,201.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,307.13 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.