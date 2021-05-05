Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,311.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,255.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3,201.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,307.13 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.