Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for about 0.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

NYSE K traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.13. 75,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

