Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.69. 104,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,641. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.