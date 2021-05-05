Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 946 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.62. 1,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,260. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03.

