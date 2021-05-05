Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 297 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMAT. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 226,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 105,938.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,219,000.

Shares of FMAT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

