Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires 1,800 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000.

XT traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $60.89. 458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,988. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40.

