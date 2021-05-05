Beam Market Cap Reaches $132.77 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002658 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $132.77 million and approximately $33.49 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 87,069,320 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.