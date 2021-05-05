Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,350,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 13,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,833 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,616 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

