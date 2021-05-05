Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BCS cut Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. Barclays has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Barclays by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.