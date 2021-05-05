Bao Finance Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $30.58 million and $2.43 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00066063 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3,203.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.91 or 0.03760109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.00267289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.53 or 0.01161616 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00032367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.66 or 0.00737972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,269.34 or 1.00545532 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

