Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.
Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $221.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $28.79.
In other news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke purchased 5,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,221 shares of company stock worth $160,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.