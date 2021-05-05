Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $221.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke purchased 5,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,221 shares of company stock worth $160,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

