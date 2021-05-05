Bank of America Upgrades AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) to Buy

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AMS has an average rating of “Hold”.

AMSSY stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

