Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,905 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $72,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. 1,141,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,061,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $355.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

