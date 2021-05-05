Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.82 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAN. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.10 ($3.64).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

