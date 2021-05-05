Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE BBVA opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.