Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLDP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. 374,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1,468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 196,809 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 181,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

