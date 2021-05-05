Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,580,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,807. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.87.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

