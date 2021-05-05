Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.99

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 1757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAFYY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

