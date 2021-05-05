Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.70

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.70 and last traded at $133.60, with a volume of 159622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.44.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.3% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

