Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 350 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $321.41. 14,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

