Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 143 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 312.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,008,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

CDNS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.69. 18,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

