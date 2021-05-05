Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,173,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 44,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $29.85. 2,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,160. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

