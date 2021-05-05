Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $291.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,342. The company has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.03. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.