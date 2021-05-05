Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 116.3% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.03. The company had a trading volume of 48,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,672. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average is $103.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

