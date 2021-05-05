Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 4,310 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 106.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in eBay by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,808 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,684,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in eBay by 19.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.82. 395,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

