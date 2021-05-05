Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.34. The company had a trading volume of 56,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,783. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average of $182.98. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

