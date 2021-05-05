Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

