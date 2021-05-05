Axon Enterprise (AXON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. On average, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $142.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $212.37.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $652,379.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $3,072,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,574.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

