Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.20 or 0.00014826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $451.06 million and $67.92 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00088749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.82 or 0.00843938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.10 or 0.09731781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00044751 BTC.

AXS is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

