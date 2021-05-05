Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.470 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 321,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

