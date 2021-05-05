Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.62.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.