Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.09. 56,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,892. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Aviva has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.30.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
