Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.09. 56,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,892. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Aviva has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.7315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 6.43%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

