Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

NYSE AVNT traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 316,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,419. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $53.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $3,297,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

