Avaya (AVYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect Avaya to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. Avaya has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

