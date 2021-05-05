Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Avangrid alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.