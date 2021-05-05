AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,087,000 after acquiring an additional 381,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.94.

NYSE AVB traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.39. 603,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,076. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.00. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

