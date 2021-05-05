AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 423,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other AutoZone news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,428.82.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $18.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,458.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,802. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,422.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,242.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,007.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

