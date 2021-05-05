AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Sells $5,188,500.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE AN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on AN. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
