AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Sells $5,188,500.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AN. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

