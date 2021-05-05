Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $193.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.37. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

